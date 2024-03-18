Metro Detroit Weather: Cold again, with snow showers

A colder shift in the weather this week with highs in the 30s and 40s, with more snow chances.

Today will start off in the low to mid 20s, before temperatures climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon. We'll continue to see isolated snow showers, with some sleet and rain mixed in. No accumulation expected. It will still be breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Another chance for some snow/mixed showers Tuesday, with strong south-southwest winds 10-15 G25 mph. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow/mixed showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with flurries and lows in the mid 20s. Winds: WNW10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow/mixed showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

