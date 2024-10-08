Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold morning with mild days

Quiet and seasonable weather continues through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs in the mid 60s after chilly starts in the 40s &amp; 30s. Our next chance for rain will be Friday night with a cold front. A better chance for rain moves in Sunday. Today: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower north of I-69. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40 with some areas in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Posted
and last updated

Quiet and seasonable weather continues through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs in the mid 60s after chilly starts in the 40s & 30s.

Our next chance for rain will be Friday night with a cold front. A better chance for rain moves in Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower north of I-69. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40 with some areas in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Local Lows - Mike.png
Chilly morning ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. NW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk