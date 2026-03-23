Metro Detroit Weather: Cold start to the workweek

A colder pattern has settled into Southeast Michigan today with high temperatures generally ranging from the low to upper 30s—around 38° in Detroit, 37° in Ann Arbor, and closer to 33° near Port Huron and Port Sanilac. Expect scattered snow showers at times along with breezy conditions, as north-northwest winds around 10–15 mph add a chill to the air. Overall, it’s a below-average day compared to the typical high of 49°, reinforcing a wintry feel despite the late-season timing.

See the latest forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly with flurries to start the workweek

Clearing skies will settle in tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens to low 20s—around 23° in Detroit, 19° in Ann Arbor and Pontiac, and as cold as 18° in Lapeer. A light southwest breeze at 5–10 mph will persist, but with diminishing cloud cover conditions will feel noticeably colder overnight.

Clouds will stick around through Tuesday with a gradual warming trend during the day. Temperatures start off cold in the mid-20s early in the morning, then climb steadily into the mid-40s by late afternoon—reaching around 45–46° by early evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout, limiting sunshine, but conditions stay dry as temperatures recover closer to seasonal levels by the end of the day. A noticeable warm-up arrives midweek before temperatures trend cooler again heading into the weekend. Wednesday looks mild with highs near 58°, followed by the warmest day of the week Thursday around 60° with a chance of storms. Cooler air returns Friday with highs dropping into the low 40s, then moderating slightly into the weekend with upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Highs near 38. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies around with lows in the low 20s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning with clouds building in the afternoon. Highs near 48. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

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