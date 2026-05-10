Warning issued after water main break in River Woods Park

AUBURN HILS, MICH (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority says a leaky water main that crews had been working around the clock to fix has now experienced a break. It occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in River Woods Park in Auburn Hills.

Crews are working to isolate the break so that they can begin making repairs. GLWA says once the break is isolated, residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion and Northern Auburn Hills will lose water completely in a matter of hours. The Authority is asking people living in those communities and the surrounding areas like Rochester Hills, which is now a boil water advisory, to limit water use to only essential needs.

The City of Auburn Hills has also declared a state of emergency due to the massive water main break. In addition, all residents and water users within the city, north of Cross Creek Parkway/University Drive are currently under a boil water advisory and should not drink the water until boiled.

GLWA says water trucks will be posted in the impacted communities as soon as possible for residents to get clean water. The Trucks will be located at:

The Wildwood Ampitheater in Orion Township

The Auburn Hills Department of Public Works

Atwater Park in the Village of Lake Orion

GLWA says these trucks will be available as long as the water outage continues. It also says that there is currently no time line on how long the water will be out in these communities, however it does say that residents and businesses should be prepared to be out of water for a minimum of at least two weeks.