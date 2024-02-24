Metro Detroit Weather: Cold today, mild and breezy Sunday

Chilly temperatures to start the weekend following a cold front that moved across Metro Detroit. Temperatures will start near 20° and wind chills will start Saturday in the low teens to single digits with mostly cloudy skies and climb to near 33° with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

The cold temperatures will be short-lived as stronger southwesterly winds with bump temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers late in the day, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures continue to trend warm next week with 50s returning Monday, and even the 60s on Tuesday. A stronger storm will bring rain and possibly strong storms Tuesday through Wednesday AM, with a change over to snow sometime Wednesday.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny after some snow showers on the east side - still chilly with highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Falling temps with lows in the mid 20s again. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Breezy winds from the southwest will help us to reach highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn