Metro Detroit Weather: Cold wind chills and flurries today

Flurries - scattered light snow showers could move through tomorrow morning. Winds will keep wind chills in the teens. It will warm up at the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Just a few clouds and then a few more clouds late. Lows in the upper teens. Wind chills down to 5°-10°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with highs around 30°. Flurries or a light snow shower are possible, especially in the morning. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

