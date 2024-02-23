Metro Detroit Weather: Colder air returns

Clouds increase today as a cold front returns. This will bring falling temps and a chance of snow showers with highs in the 30s for Saturday.

Today: Increasing clouds with a few flurries possible as temps start to tumble in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Falling temps with a few snow showers and temps in the 20s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, but chilly with highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Breezy winds from the southwest will help us to reach highs in the 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

