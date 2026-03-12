Metro Detroit Weather: Colder and brighter today

Today starts on the chilly side, but sunshine helps temperatures recover through the day. The morning will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 29°, with readings climbing into the low 30s by mid-morning as skies turn mostly sunny. By midday and early afternoon, sunshine becomes more prominent and temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s, reaching around 40° by mid-afternoon. The high in Detroit will be 43°.

The rest of the week stays active with several temperature swings and occasional precipitation chances. Thursday night we should get snow, especially north of Detroit. Some could stick north of M59. That is even more likely north of I69. Friday will be a very windy day with scattered rain or snow showers possible. High temperatures reach the mid 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel cooler. Heading into the weekend, Saturday turns cooler with highs around 40° and a small chance of a rain or snow shower. Sunday looks more unsettled again with a rain/snow mix possible and breezy conditions returning. Temperatures climb back between 45° and 50° before colder air returns

That colder air settles in early next week. Monday brings a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs only near 30° and the chance for scattered snow showers. By Tuesday, the chill deepens with highs struggling to reach the upper 20s, making it the coldest stretch of the forecast.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Temps will be 20° colder than Wednesday in spots with highs in the low 40s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain and snow return to the Detroit area. Slicks spots are possible. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Friday: Very windy with gusts of 40-50+ mph. A mix of rain and snow showers is likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds: W 25-40 mph.

