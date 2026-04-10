Metro Detroit Weather: Cool & damp start to Friday

Rain showers will be around through much of day, especially during the morning and midday hours, with temperatures holding in the mid 40s early before gradually climbing into the low-to-mid 50s this afternoon. It’ll be a slightly cooler day compared to yesterday with a north breeze around 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, skies begin to clear and that will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the low-to-mid 30s across much of Metro Detroit, with patchy frost possible by early Saturday morning—especially in the colder inland spots like Ann Arbor, Howell, Pontiac, and Lapeer. Wear extra layers for the Michigan Basketball Championship parade.

Saturday turns much nicer with sunshine returning and temperatures rebounding into the low 50s by afternoon. Looking ahead, a warmer and more active stretch develops late in the weekend into next week, with highs climbing into the 70s Sunday through Thursday and multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms Monday through Wednesday could become strong to severe, with Tuesday currently looking like the day to watch most closely.

Today: A cooler rain will be around in the morning. There may be a bit of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with 56° in Detroit. Winds: turning NNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with patchy frost possible. Lows near 36. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: It will stay cool even though we get lots of sun. Highs in the mid 50s with light ESE wind.

Sunday: Showers and storms return and some of the storms could be heavy. After a cool start, some areas could reach the low 70s.

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