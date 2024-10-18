Metro Detroit Weather: Cool morning with warm afternoons

The beautiful Fall weather continues through the weekend into next week as high pressure takes control of our skies. This will keep Metro Detroit dry until next Wednesday. Temps will remain above average for afternoon highs after some cool morning starts.

"Peak Week" for Fall color is next week as well, so this awesome weather is right on time.

Today: A chilly start with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Another chilly and clear night with lows in the mid 30s. Winds: Light

