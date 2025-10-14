Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps and rain on the way

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy week ahead

Tonight: Rain arrives tonight and lingers into the morning for some. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Calm

Wednesday: Rain chance early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

