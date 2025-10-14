Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps and rain on the way

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy week ahead
Tonight: Rain arrives tonight and lingers into the morning for some. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Calm
Wednesday: Rain chance early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 89%
- Dew point: 49°
- Pressure: 30.26 in
- Wind speed: 1 mph
- Wind direction: SE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:45 AM
- Sunset: 06:51 PM