Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps and rain on the way

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain arrives tonight and lingers into the morning for some. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Calm

Wednesday: Rain chance early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 89%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 30.26 in
  • Wind speed: 1 mph
  • Wind direction: SE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:45 AM
  • Sunset: 06:51 PM

