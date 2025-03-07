Metro Detroit Weather: Could be sloppy Friday afternoon

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or periods of light mixed showers mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 41°. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers in the evening, which clear out by midnight. Lows will drop into the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

The Weekend: Getting warmer with highs in the 40s. There will be decent sun each day. Don't forget to move your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,