Metro Detroit Weather: Could be sloppy Friday afternoon

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or periods of light mixed showers mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 41°. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Snow showers in the evening, which clear out by midnight. Lows will drop into the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.
The Weekend: Getting warmer with highs in the 40s. There will be decent sun each day. Don't forget to move your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew point: 23°
- Pressure: 29.93 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:58 AM
- Sunset: 06:30 PM