Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Could be sloppy Friday afternoon

After a bright and clear start the clouds will thicken up as snow or a rain/snow mix closes in by the afternoon. Once we hit the weekend temps will trend warmer.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or periods of light mixed showers mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 41°. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers in the evening, which clear out by midnight. Lows will drop into the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

The Weekend: Getting warmer with highs in the 40s. There will be decent sun each day. Don't forget to move your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Weekend Forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew point: 23°
  • Pressure: 29.93 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:58 AM
  • Sunset: 06:30 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk