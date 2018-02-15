Metro Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory

(WXYZ) - A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for SE Michigan except for Sanilac county until 9 AM.

We're starting the day off with widespread dense fog this morning and areas of drizzle. Rain showers move in this afternoon to slow down the evening drive

Colder temperatures return tonight and into the weekend.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Dense Fog Advisory with visibilities less than a quarter of a mile possible. Cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. Temp: 38-41 / Winds SW 5-15

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. / Winds SW 10-15

Tonight: Rain exits, isolated light snow & flurries. Lows near 28 / Winds NNW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high around freezing. Winds / S 10