Metro Detroit Weather: Downpours and spring wamrth

(WXYZ) - FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 4PM WEDNESDAY. RAINFALL OF 1"-3" POSSIBLE.

Periods of rain will continue through Wednesday morning. Already temps in the 50s around Detroit, giving us an exceptionally mild start. Record breaking 60s are expected this afternoon. Along with the warmth, widespread rain returns. Expect 1"-2" of rainfall likely today through Wednesday with amounts up to 3" possible. Flooding is possible and thunder is too on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Periods of rain, locally heavy. Flood watch continues. Temps steady in the low 50s.

This afternoon: More rain with a chance of thunder. Highs will be close to records in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Morning rain with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

