Metro Detroit weather: Drier today with more rain to come

Widespread rain tapers off this morning with occasional showers through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have chilly temps stuck in the low 50s but the winds will make it feel like the 40s at times.

Friday: A chance for showers early and then late again. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with some clearing and lows near lows near 45°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy winds will make it feel like the 40s and 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

