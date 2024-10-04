Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain today

After a dry and cool night, our next chance for a few showers arrive Friday as a weak cold front sweeps through the area. Highs stay near 70° into the weekend with Saturday dry and a few more showers Sunday.

Today: A slight rain chance with a partly sunny sky. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Light

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

