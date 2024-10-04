Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain today

Rain is possible Friday as warm temps stick around and we'll get into the mid 70s in most of metro Detroit. Cooler weather will arrive next week with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
After a dry and cool night, our next chance for a few showers arrive Friday as a weak cold front sweeps through the area. Highs stay near 70° into the weekend with Saturday dry and a few more showers Sunday.

Today: A slight rain chance with a partly sunny sky. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Light

Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

