Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and mild until Friday, rain returns tonight

It will be another nice day with partly sunny skies and more 70s. The next chance for rain and storms holds off until tonight and Friday.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: to the SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of some storms. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

