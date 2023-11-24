Metro Detroit Weather: Dry & cold through Saturday. Snow expected Sunday.

The winds shift around a cold front this morning causing the rest of the holiday weekend to be much colder. Highs remain in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s for several days ahead. It's dry through Saturday and then snow is expected Sunday and Sunday night.

Black Friday: Partly sunny early then more sunshine with highs only in the 30s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Chilly temps continuing with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Saturday is mostly cloudy. We're even tracking snow for Sunday but it appears the heaviest snow will miss the Detroit area to the north. Plus temperatures will be in the mid 30s Sunday as the snow starts so roads will be more wet then white.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn