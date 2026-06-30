Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Warning in effect until Thursday

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for all of southeast Michigan from noon Tuesday to 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 105°-109°. Stay cool during this time. Not everyone has air conditioning, so check on your family, friends, neighbors, and pets to make sure they're staying cool.

Temperatures quickly climb today with highs surging into the mid and upper 90s across southeast Michigan. Combined with increasing humidity, heat index values will approach or exceed 105° in many locations. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect starting at noon Tuesday. Heat impacts tend to build over several days, so now is a good time to prepare by checking your cooling plans and looking out for neighbors, pets, and anyone without reliable air conditioning.

Check out the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Warning issued beginning Tuesday

The heat peaks Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 100° and heat index values between 105° and 110°. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s both days.

Friday brings our first chance of thunderstorms to try and break down this high pressure ridge keeping the heat in place. The storms likely won't be until late, so high temperatures will still climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon/evening through the weekend. High temperatures will start to fall, peaking in the low 90s, as the ridge begins to break.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s, near 100°. Heat index: 105°-110°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s, near 100°. Heat index: 105°-110°.

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