Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Watch begins Saturday through Tuesday

Extreme Heat Watch issued for all of Southeast Michigan from Saturday morning through Tuesday night. Heat index values up to 104 degrees are possible.
Posted
and last updated

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Check with local emergency management officials for information on cooling center availability," the NWS said.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a slight shower or storm chance as well. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Heat Alert this weekend

Saturday: Storms are possible to start the morning, especially north of Detroit. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with highs eventually reaching the low 90s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100°.

Extreme Heat this weekend

