Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Watch in effect Monday

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect as summer heat returns in a big way today. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 90s across most of Metro Detroit, with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. Humidity will steadily increase through the day, making it feel even warmer than the actual temperature. If you’ll be outdoors, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Another heatwave on the way this week

It will be another warm night with temperatures only falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity continues to build, making for a muggy night with little relief after sunset. Skies stay mainly clear, and a light west-southwest breeze continues.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the stretch. Sunshine dominates from morning through evening as temperatures quickly rise through the 80s before noon and soar into the upper 90s by late afternoon. Extreme heat settles across Southeast Michigan with many communities reaching the upper 90s, while a few inland spots could touch the century mark. Combined with high humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon. If you don’t have air conditioning, be sure to check on family members, neighbors, and pets, and never leave children or animals in parked vehicles.

The intense heat peaks Tuesday before easing slightly Wednesday and Thursday, though temperatures remain well above average. By Friday, a few isolated showers or storms become possible, with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms arriving Saturday as a cold front approaches. That front brings more comfortable air for the second half of the weekend, with highs dropping back into the lower 80s by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 71. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & more humid. Temps in the mid to upper 90s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

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