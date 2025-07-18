Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Fall today, storm chance Saturday

We'll have bright and dry weather on Friday as temps stay in the upper 70s to low 80s in some spots. We'll stay dry Saturday morning, but by the afternoon, we'll have strong storm chances.
Today: After a cool start to the day, we'll see more sunshine than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: The humidity climbs again overnight with lows back in the low 60s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Weekend forecast

