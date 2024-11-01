Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling more like Fall

The winds are still up as the temps are going back down toward normal temps for November. Highs through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s. The rain will return Sunday afternoon and stick around through election day on Tuesday. Today: Clouds early and then more sun in the afternoon. It will be much colder with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Passing clouds and breezy with falling temps and lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: WSW 15- 30 mph
The Weekend:

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

