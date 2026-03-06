Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy start, mild with storms possible

The fog could be quite dense into early Friday. Friday late there could be a shower or storm. The best chance is after 3 PM. Rain is likely again Friday night, and Saturday morning. The highest chance of thunder will be Friday night though Saturday morning. Some storms could be heavy. The weekend then turns quieter with partly cloudy skies Sunday and a warm start to next week, with highs climbing near 70° by Monday before another chance of rain returns by midweek.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain or storm chance, mostly late after 3 PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s around Metro Detroit. Near the Ohio border you have a shot at 60° and some areas in the northeast region will get stuck in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy and warmer with highs well into the 60s with 67° in Detroit. There should be showers around in the morning with a storm chance too. A few storms could be heavy. Winds: SSW 20-35 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs near 58. Winds: 10-20 mph.

