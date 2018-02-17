Metro Detroit Weather: Gradually warming this weekend

(WXYZ) - We will squeeze in some sunshine before clouds increase again this afternoon. Seasonable highs in the mid 30s today with the chance for light snow later this evening. We slowly recover this weekend and next week. by Sunday highs peak near 40 degrees.

Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for light snow this evening. Highs: 35-38 / Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow chance, tapering off shortly after midnight with little accumulation expected. Lows: 24-27 / Winds: W 5-10

SUNDAY: Warmer with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny.

