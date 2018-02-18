(WXYZ) - Clouds will exit and high pressure will dominate today with some sunshine and milder temperatures near 40 degrees this afternoon. The chance for rain begins early Monday morning with rounds of wet weather into midweek. The warmest day looks to be Tuesday with highs above 60 degrees - could be a new record high!

Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Warmer and becoming mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

PRESIDENTS DAY: Much warmer with rain showers possible in the morning. More widespread rain by the afternoon; continuing at night. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

