Metro Detroit Weather: Windy and milder today

Hally Vogel
5:26 AM, Jan 31, 2018
Windy and milder

(WXYZ) - It will be windy, but milder today with highs into the upper 30s.  A few snow showers will be possible this morning, especially north of Detroit.  It will be quite windy with gusts up to 35 mph at times.  Spotty sprinkles also will be possible this afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 30s.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and milder. 30% chance of snow with a few raindrops possibly mixed in in the afternoon. High near 39 / Winds S 20-35

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy, not as cold.  Lows:  28-31 / Winds: W 10-20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some light snow showers. Highs around 35.

 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

