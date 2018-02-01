Metro Detroit Weather: Harsh wind chills are back!

(WXYZ) - Mostly cloudy and milder this morning with lighter wind, but a cold front arrives late morning. We'll have the chance of snow showers while colder air moves into southeastern Michigan. Highs peak before noon, then falling temperatures and single digit wind chills.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Milder to start. Temps: 31-35. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers. Highs around 35° will be around lunch time. Then colder air drops us into the 20s in the afternoon. Wind chills could drop into the single digits by sunset.

Friday: Ground Hog Day. A cold morning with wind chills below 0°. Highs only near 20°. Mostly sunny.