Metro Detroit Weather: Helene's rain arrives this weekend

Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry most of the day, but a chance for rain returns during the evening and overnight hours. The chance for occasional wet weather continues into the weekend, as well. Friday: High clouds continue to increase with temps in the 70s. Chance of rain increases by Friday night. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph The Weekend: Rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday with clouds keeping us milder. There's a slight chance of rain as well with the bulk of the heavy rain expected to stay south of Metro Detroit. Highs will reach the low 70s both days.
Clouds will increase tonight, but we'll stay dry. Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry most of the day, but a chance for rain returns during the evening and overnight hours. The chance for occasional wet weather continues into the weekend, as well.

Today: High clouds continue to increase with temps in the mid 70s. Chance of rain increase by Friday night. Winds: Breezy ENE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain passing through. Some of it could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

The Weekend:

Rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday with clouds keeping us milder. There's a slight chance of rain as well with the bulk of the heavy rain expected to stay south of Metro Detroit. Highs will reach the low 70s both days.

