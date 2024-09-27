Metro Detroit Weather: Helene's rain arrives this weekend

Clouds will increase tonight, but we'll stay dry. Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry most of the day, but a chance for rain returns during the evening and overnight hours. The chance for occasional wet weather continues into the weekend, as well.
Today: High clouds continue to increase with temps in the mid 70s. Chance of rain increase by Friday night. Winds: Breezy ENE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain passing through. Some of it could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NE 5 mph.
The Weekend:
Rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday with clouds keeping us milder. There's a slight chance of rain as well with the bulk of the heavy rain expected to stay south of Metro Detroit. Highs will reach the low 70s both days.
