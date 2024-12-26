Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up heading into the weekend

Today: Cloudy with spotty sprinkles. Highs near 40°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few areas of fog and showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Cloudy skies continue across Metro Detroit. Spotty sprinkles are possible today with most of the day overcast with highs near 40°.

Rain showers increase Friday as a storm system approaches from the south. Temperatures also increase with highs in the mid 40s by the early afternoon.

Rain and warm weather continues this weekend. Rain showers will be scattered Saturday, before picking up a bit more Sunday with another storm system. Highs temperatures will peak in the low 50s, with lows in the low to mid 40s!

We'll have short break Monday from the wet weather, but more rain and potentially some snow is expected for the new year.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

