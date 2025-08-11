Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid again with storms possible

High temperatures stay near 90° through Tuesday. Showers chances increase this week with heavy rainfall possible.
Day Planner Plus: Monday, August 11
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Afternoon showers and a thunderstorm possible. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could bring heavy rain Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 79%
  • Dew point: 68°
  • Pressure: 30.07 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:35 AM
  • Sunset: 08:39 PM

