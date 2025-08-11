Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid again with storms possible

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Monday, August 11

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Afternoon showers and a thunderstorm possible. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

The full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: High temps continue with a pop-up storm possible

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could bring heavy rain Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.