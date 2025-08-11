Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid again with storms possible

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Monday, August 11
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90°. Afternoon showers and a thunderstorm possible. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could bring heavy rain Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 79%
- Dew point: 68°
- Pressure: 30.07 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:35 AM
- Sunset: 08:39 PM