Metro Detroit Weather: Hotter today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 11
Today: Mostly sunny with climbing humidity and highs in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.
Watch the full forecast in the video player below=
Metro Detroit Weather: Temps climb with rain chances later in the week
Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 79%
- Dew point: 55°
- Pressure: 30.03 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:55 AM
- Sunset: 09:10 PM