Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Hotter today

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps climb with rain chances later in the week
Metro Detroit Weather: Temps climb with rain chances later in the week
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 11
Posted
and last updated

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 11

Today: Mostly sunny with climbing humidity and highs in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below=

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps climb with rain chances later in the week

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 79%
  • Dew point: 55°
  • Pressure: 30.03 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:55 AM
  • Sunset: 09:10 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk