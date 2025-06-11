Metro Detroit Weather: Hotter today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 11

Today: Mostly sunny with climbing humidity and highs in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below=

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps climb with rain chances later in the week

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor