Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible today, temps drop for Labor Day

It will be partly cloudy and muggy tonight. Storm chances increase Friday. Storms could be severe through the evening. The Labor Day weekend will be cooler and drier.

Today: Storms are expected in the afternoon and through the evening. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. The heat index will be in the mid 90s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain ends. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Holiday Weekend: Great weather ahead with temps in the low 80s and 70s. The humidity drops with bright skies developing Saturday and then sticking around through Labor Day.

