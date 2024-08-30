Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible today, temps drop for Labor Day

There's a chance for storms again in metro Detroit on Friday afternoon as temperatures and humidity rise with showers and storms in the afternoon. The humidity drops throughout the weekend along with temperatures.
It will be partly cloudy and muggy tonight. Storm chances increase Friday. Storms could be severe through the evening. The Labor Day weekend will be cooler and drier.

Today: Storms are expected in the afternoon and through the evening. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. The heat index will be in the mid 90s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain ends. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Holiday Weekend: Great weather ahead with temps in the low 80s and 70s. The humidity drops with bright skies developing Saturday and then sticking around through Labor Day.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

