Metro Detroit Weather: Last final day, cold & rain ahead

(WXYZ) - We're keeping the mild weather for a final day, but clouds take away the sunshine. Highs this afternoon will peak near 55 degrees. Rain chances return today, too. Spotty showers and a chance for drizzle creep into the forecast. Widespread rain arrives Thursday.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain chance 20%. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Rain chance 40%. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Rain could gradually changeover to snow later in the day as temperatures drop; before ending at night.

