Metro Detroit Weather: Lingering rain with areas of flooding

Today: Rain and fog early and then a cloudy day with a slight shower chance. Highs from 38° to 40°. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Rain clears out with temps. Lows will be in the mid 30s, 35° in Detroit. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Staying above freezing over the weekend with temps near 40°. Late Saturday night and early on Sunday brings a chance of a rain/snow mix but the bulk of the system appears to stay south of metro Detroit.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

