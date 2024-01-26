Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Lingering rain with areas of flooding

Rain could be heavy at times through early morning with temps above freezing. More light rain could linger through the afternoon
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 05:42:05-05

Today: Rain and fog early and then a cloudy day with a slight shower chance. Highs from 38° to 40°. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Rain clears out with temps. Lows will be in the mid 30s, 35° in Detroit. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Staying above freezing over the weekend with temps near 40°. Late Saturday night and early on Sunday brings a chance of a rain/snow mix but the bulk of the system appears to stay south of metro Detroit.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018