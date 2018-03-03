Metro Detroit Weather: Lovely but cool weekend

(WXYZ) - Both today and Sunday will feature generous sunshine and highs int he low 40s. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night and into Tuesday.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Clear & cold. Lows near 23 / Winds NW 5-10

This afternoon: Generous sunshine with highs in the low 40s.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Lows near 23 / Winds NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

