Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and cloudy today

Mild temperatures through the weekend with cloudier skies. Rain showers move in tonight and continue into Sunday.

A strong cold front Sunday night will bring in colder air and the chance of a few showers of snow possible Monday. Temperatures will be chillier with highs in the upper 30s.

High pressure will rebuild Tuesday, bringing quiet weather for the rest of the week with temperatures hold near average and near 40°.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain returning and lows in the low 40s. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. There will be more in the morning than the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

A colder start to the week on Monday with a chance of rain and snow as temps return to the 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

