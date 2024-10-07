Metro Detroit Weather: Mild & bright week ahead

Quiet and seasonable weather moves in for much of the week as high pressure builds in. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

Our best chance for rain will be Sunday with high temperatures back in the 70s by Friday

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.\

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

