Metro Detroit Weather: Mild & brighter today

Dry weather returns today, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather is looking great for Monday Night Football tailgating! Expect temperatures in the low 70s to start, then falling into the upper 60s as you're walking in to Ford Field.

Mike Taylor Monday Night Football

Foggy skies and some light drizzle starts the day Tuesday. Then skies become partly sunny before a weak cold front brings showers Tuesday afternoon/evening. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures drop behind the front with highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday. Skies will gradually become sunny Wednesday, with dry weather continuing through Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Areas of fog early, then showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 60s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

