Metro Detroit Weather: Mild temps and rain are closing in

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, December 16

Metro Detroit’s in for a quiet, chilly December day: we’re starting out around 20° with cloudy skies followed by gradual clearing into hazy sunshine through much of the day. Temps slowly climb from the upper teens this morning into the low-to-mid 30s this afternoon - peaking around 33° mid to late afternoon, so it’ll feel a bit less harsh by lunchtime, but still coat weather. This evening stays fairly mild with temps hovering around 31–33°, with skies going partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the night. Wednesday keeps the calm vibe going across Metro Detroit, with a quiet and seasonably chilly setup. We’ll start the day with clouds around, but there should be some breaks allowing for filtered sunshine at times. Temperatures climb slowly through the day, ending up a bit milder than the morning chill. There's a slight chance of rain in the morning as a could front approaches.

Metro Detroit Weather: A slight warm-up and much-needed mid-week rain

Thursday is the standout day in the stretch for Metro Detroit, bringing milder temperatures and some rain into the picture. We’ll start the day on the cool side, but southerly flow helps temperatures climb steadily - pushing well above the the 40s. Skies stay mostly cloudy and periods of rain develop as the day goes on, making it a damp day when you factor in the snow melt as well. With the milder air in place, this will be a purely rain set-up rather than anything icy. Keep the umbrella handy and plan for wet roads, especially later in the day and into the evening. Friday brings a sharp shift with gusty winds and falling temps. Expect mostly cloudy skies and snow showers with temperatures returning to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Today: Cloudy skies with sunshine returning at times. Highs will reach 33 with wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 30 and winds: SW10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with near 40. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

