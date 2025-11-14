Metro Detroit Weather: Milder temps return today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today: We will finish the week with a few clouds around in the morning with some sun decent sun in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s and 54° in Detroit. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds will work in, mostly after midnight. Temps will go above average this time with lows closer to 40s in Detroit. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures jumping into the low 60s, including 62° in Detroit. The rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Much cooler with highs only in the 40s with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix north of Detroit.

