Metro Detroit Weather: More cold with snow showers possible today

Today is the coldest day of the week with highs only in the teens and low 20s. There's a chance of snow also sneaking in later this morning, which could create some slick roads in spots. By Tuesday, we’re noticeably milder with highs climbing into the low 30s with plenty of clouds and another chilly December feel. Wednesday is one of the warmest days of this stretch, pushing temps into the upper 30s to near 40. Rain chances will be increasing during the day with the best chance arriving by Wednesday night.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Monday is the coldest day of the week

Thursday starts out on the mild side but it won’t be the nicest day. Expect plenty of clouds and periods of rain, with temperatures still hovering above 40 until colder air sneaks back in later in the day. As this system pulls away Thursday night the rain may taper off or briefly mix as temps fall. By Friday, we’re on the back side of the system bringing colder, windier and snowy conditions back once again. Highs drop back into the 20s, with a raw feel and maybe a few leftover flakes or sprinkles.

Looking ahead to Christmas week is shaping up to be milder than normal, but also busy, so it’s one we’ll be watching closely. Temperatures look like they’ll spend a lot of time in the 30s and 40s, which means we’re not locked into a deep-freeze pattern. That said, the milder air comes with a more active storm track, bringing periodic chances for rain, and possibly a rain–snow mix if colder air briefly sneaks in behind passing systems. For now, Christmas itself doesn’t scream all-snow or all-warm - but it’s more of a “stay tuned” setup, where timing will matter. Bottom line: not brutally cold, but unsettled, with a few systems to track as we get closer to the holiday.

Today: Temps will stay in the teens for much of the day with a brief round of snow expected later this morning. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows near 15. Winds: 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs near 33. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor