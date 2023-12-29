Metro Detroit Weather: More of the same - clouds, light rain and fog

A slow-moving system continues to bring Metro Detroit clouds, fog, rain and mild weather today. As this stagnant low pressure moves away from the region, the weekend starts brighter on Saturday with a quick shot of snow or wintry mix possible late on New Year's Eve. Watch for slick spots when celebrating with temps falling below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning.

Friday: Cloudy, a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low 30s and 20s. Winds: S/NW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: It gets brighter by Saturday but the temps get colder. Highs will be back in the 30s by Sunday with snow showers possible into New Year's Day.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

