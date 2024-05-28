Metro Detroit Weather: More rain and storms possible today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rain chances will increase once again this morning and afternoon. Some of the scattered storms in the afternoon could be strong with small hail.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers. Then a little sun in the afternoon with a chance of some storms. They likely will not be severe. Highs in the low 70s.

Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Another round of showers slowly drift south in scattered fashion. Lows will drop into the 50s with 56 in Detroit. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Morning shower chances and then brighter and drier in the afternoon. High temps in the 70s.

