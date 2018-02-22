Metro Detroit Weather: More rain moves in tonight

(WXYZ) - FLOOD WARNINGS along the Clinton River in Sterling Hts./Clinton Twp., along the Rouge River in Detroit, along the Lower Rouge River in Inkster/Dearborn. The River Raisin is also flooding from Blissfield to Monroe.

This morning there is light snow falling in Monroe County, south of the City of Monroe. Rain is back for the weekend after one mostly dry day today. This weekend rain will not add to flooding concerns.

All area rivers will slip back below flood stage Friday or Saturday,

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a snow shower by the Ohio Border. Lows in the mid 20s may create some slick spots on the roads.

This afternoon: Skies becoming partly sunny. Highs: upper 30s to 40. Winds will be light from the NE.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. It may start as a little freezing rain early. Highs in the mid 40s.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.