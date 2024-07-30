Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: More rain, storms and humidity

Showers and storms continue this evening. Severe storms are not expected, but torrential rainfall is possible and could lead to minor flooding.
More showers and storms are expected today, especially through midday. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s with dew points near 70°.

We get a minor break Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, near 90°. Showers and storms return Thursday & Friday across Metro Detroit.

Today: Showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and storms. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry through the day. Rain chances are back in the evening hours. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

