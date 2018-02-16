Metro Detroit Weather: Morning clouds, cold breeze

(WXYZ) - Colder temperatures continue to pour in today, limiting highs to the low to middle 30s. We slowly recover this weekend and next week. by Sunday highs peak near 40 degrees. The 50s are back Monday and Tuesday.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly cloudy & colder. Falling temperatures / Winds NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny skies. Cooler with a high around freezing. Winds / NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.