Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weekend ahead

A stray shower will be possible today, otherwise we'll see milder temps with lower humidity. A heatwave is anticipated next week with a heat index near 100° - 105°

Today: Becoming mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s with Detroit around 80°. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Temps will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Father's Day: Partly sunny. The humidity climbs back a little and so do the temps, reaching the mid to upper 80s

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

