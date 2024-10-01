Metro Detroit Weather: Patchy am fog with rain on the way

Fog will develop overnight and linger into this morning with some light drizzle possible. Fog will lift and by 10 a.m., but skies stay mostly cloudy midday. A cold front brings showers in the afternoon and evening. Showers begin in our western counties around 2 p.m., through Detroit by 4 p.m. and then out of the area after 7 p.m. Isolated, non-severe, thunderstorms are possible with highs in the low to mid 70s ahead of the front.

Temperatures drop behind the front with lows in the 40s by Wednesday morning and highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Skies will gradually become sunny Wednesday, with dry weather continuing through Thursday.

Another chance for rain moves in Friday, with high near 70° into the weekend.

Today: Fog early, then showers late with some rumbles of thunders. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: WNW 5-10.

Wednesday: Becoming sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

