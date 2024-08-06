Metro Detroit Weather: Tornado watch issued for Monroe, Lenawee counties until 3 p.m.

A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MONROE AND LENAWEE COUNTIES UNTIL 3 P.M.

Widespread heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms return this morning. Rain will continue through midday, before slowly tapering off from northwest to southeast through the evening. There is the possibility again for strong to severe storms, with flooding and damaging winds as the biggest threats. 1" hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out Tuesday morning. Areas south of I-96 could pick up more than 1" of rain Tuesday. High temperatures will be cooler and in the low 70s.

High pressure starts to build and bring dry weather Wednesday and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Today: Heavy rain with storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially around and south of Detroit. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms most likely late. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

